7New First Alert Weather: Ridge builds back overhead reinforcing the summertime heat and keeping rain chances limited

Feels-like temperatures 100°+ through midweek
By Noel Rehm
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and muggy with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny and the start of a warming trend, as a ridge of high pressure builds back across the Southern Plains. Highs will top out in the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures spiking above 100°. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper 90s and a heat advisory could be issued for parts of Texoma.

The ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average and rain chances will be capped off.

This will be another week where it will be important to practice heat safety if you plan on being outdoors. This includes taking extra breaks in the shade, staying hydrated, and wearing loose and light colored clothing.

In the Tropics, Ida will continue moving northeast and towards the mid-Atlantic states. Tropical Storm Julian and already come and gone. Tropical Storm Kate is brewing in the Atlantic, but remains no threat to land. There is a disturbance that is emerging off the coast of Africa with a high chance of developing within the next 48 hours. Another disturbance is located in the Caribbean Sea with a low chance of development.

