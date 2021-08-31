7News First Alert Weather: Heat dome builds back across Texoma tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, stray showers and storms come to an end after sunset due to the loss of daytime heating. Afterwards, skies become mostly clear and overnight lows will fall into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, a large ridge of high pressure settles in across the Southern Plains shutting off rain chances through Friday. It will be the 1st day “meteorological fall”, however temperatures will remain summerlike with highs topping out in the upper 90s. High dew points will impact feels-like temperatures, which will range anywhere from 103-107°. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Grady, Stephens, Jefferson and Montague counties.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s into the upcoming weekend. A weak cold front will approach the area late Saturday evening and Sunday morning and stall along the Red River. This will cool parts of Texoma off a few degrees by Sunday afternoon. Rain chances increase along the front with a few lingering showers and storms possible on Labor Day.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Kate will continue moving slowly north encountering cooler Atlantic waters and is expected to fall apart over the next few days. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 12 develops just off the coast of Africa and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Friday in the eastern Atlantic. Plus, a disturbance is in the Caribbean Sea and has a low chance of development due to the potential interaction with land. This will inhibit the system from becoming organized and if it holds together after moving across the Yucatan Peninsula, we will have to watch it closely.

