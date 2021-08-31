Altus Police investigating armed robbery

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police are investigating an armed robbery.

According to investigators, it happened at 501 East Broadway just before noon Monday.

The victim said he was hit in the head and face by a man wearing a face mask.

The suspect took off with the victim’s cell phone, wallet and even their shoes before taking off running.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries during the attack.

