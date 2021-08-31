Expert Connections
Altus Police investigating armed robbery

Police are looking for a man who robbed someone Monday afternoon.
Police are looking for a man who robbed someone Monday afternoon.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police are investigating an armed robbery.

According to investigators, it happened at 501 East Broadway just before noon Monday.

The victim said he was hit in the head and face by a man wearing a face mask.

The suspect took off with the victim’s cell phone, wallet and even their shoes before taking off running.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries during the attack.

According to a news release, Central Plaza is the new name of Lawton Central Mall.
