Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bonnaroo canceled due to waterlogged conditions

FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo...
FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.(Andrew Jorgensen | JORGPHOTO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (Gray News) – Event organizers canceled Bonnaroo Tuesday afternoon due to waterlogging in the main concert stage area.

According to the event website, the ground is “incredibly saturated” and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that vehicles are unable to drive or park safely.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” event organizers posted online.

According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.

“We will see you on the farm in June 2022,” the website says.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cache Public Schools have been placed on lockdown after a domestic altercation in Lawton.
UPDATE: Police provide extra security to Cache Public Schools after lockdown
Police arrested Stacy Schools after a car wreck in front of Whataburger.
Lawton woman arrested for causing crash while intoxicated
Emily Hayward and Kody Finnell
Two facing charges in fraud, identity theft investigation
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Warrant issued for Duncan man on complaints of sexual battery
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals withdraws opinion in Miles Bench case

Latest News

Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday on the U.S. exiting Afghanistan.
Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift
Registered nurse Kevin Hoover puts on protective gear as he prepares to check on a COVID-19...
Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation