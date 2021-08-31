Expert Connections
Cache schools on lockdown after domestic situation in Lawton

By Jarred Burk
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache Public Schools have been placed on lockdown after a domestic altercation in Lawton.

According to Superintendent Chad Hance, the domestic situation occurred earlier Tuesday morning in Lawton and led to a threat against the family’s children who attend Cache.

Hance says the school system is acting with extra caution in this situation.

He also says people should be on the lookout for a white Scion with a Comanche Nation license plate. If you see a vehicle matching that description, contact local authorities.

We have reached out to LPD for more information on the situation and will bring you any updates as we get them.

