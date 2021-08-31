Drive-thru Coronavirus testing starts Wednesday at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Drive-thru coronavirus testing starts Wednesday, September 1 at Cameron University.

According to the Comanche County Health Department, this comes in response to a high demand for tests. Coronavirus numbers have gone up in Oklahoma in recent weeks with the spread of the Delta variant.

Once testing starts, the test site will be open each week Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to enter the site from 38th Street.

