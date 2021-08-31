First Alert Forecast | 8/31AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Tuesday morning! It’s another quiet and calm start to the day. Temperatures through the morning commute will stay in the low to mid 70s with light winds. Sunrise is at 7:06AM. Today will be another warm day as highs this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will be high so keep in mind that feels like temperatures will be at or above 100° for most. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

A few isolated storms may develop in parts of Texoma this afternoon. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds are the main concerns. The potential for any storms is expected to end after sunset! With that being said, many will stay dry!

As mentioned previously, with Ida moving north/northeast this will open the door for a ridge of high pressure to move from west to east encompassing most of the Southern Plains. As the ridge strengthens, temperatures are expected to stay hot. The hot temperatures along with humid conditions will lead to triple digits heat index values through Wednesday. A heat advisory could be needed for parts of the area on Wednesday as heat indices near 105°.

This will be another week where it will be important to practice heat safety if you plan on being outdoors. This includes taking extra breaks in the shade, staying hydrated, and wearing loose and light colored clothing.

By the end of the week, there is some question on how humid it’ll get but just note right now values are currently not forecasted to be as high as Wednesday! However, if moisture hangs on longer than expected a heat advisory may be need for the rest of the work week as well. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Over the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will flatten some. Over these two days, high temperatures will drop into the mid 90s. Weather guidance shows a slow moving frontal boundary moving south across Kansas later this week. The front in previous model runs looked to stall but now it’s suggesting it could move into parts of our area by Saturday/ Sunday. This could mean isolated showers possible but will be dependent on the exact placement of the boundary/ front.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.