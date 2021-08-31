Lawton Central Mall changes name to Central Plaza

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -According to a news release, Central Plaza is the new name of Lawton Central Mall. The rebranding comes after the City of Lawton bought the mall earlier this year. The city is in a 25-year lease agreement with the FISTA Development Trust Authority.

They’re now looking at different concept options for the space. They have a number of mockups, which would renovate the space. The press release said it could include new retail, dining, and entertainment features as well as new facilities.

The first change will be the addition of outparcel development pads outside the mall, but still on the property.

