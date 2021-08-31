Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man charged after Lawton chase, drugs found in car

Martin Martinez
Martin Martinez(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is behind bars in Comanche County after leading police on a chase.

According to court documents, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, a Lawton Police officer spotted a gray Hyundai Veracruz heading east on NW Cache Road, and saw it run the red light at the intersection.

The officer then attempted to pull the driver over, but said he kept going, turning south onto SW 34th Street, driving in the wrong lane of traffic until he then pulled into the parking lot of the Embassy Apartments, where the car stopped.

After the officer got out of his patrol car, he said the driver then took off again before stopping on the other side of the apartments, where he got out and ran.

The driver, later identified as Martin Martinez, was caught in the courtyard of the complex.

Police said he admitted to drinking beforehand at a bar, but refused a breathalyzer test.

Inside his car, officers found a bag with 32 hydrocodone bitartrate pills, another pill bottle with three alprazolam pills and two other bottles with more than 90 oxycodone pills combined.

Martinez was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while eluding police and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol among other charges.

His bond has been set at $75,000. Martinez has a preliminary hearing conference set for November 30.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cache Public Schools have been placed on lockdown after a domestic altercation in Lawton.
UPDATE: Police provide extra security to Cache Public Schools after lockdown
Police arrested Stacy Schools after a car wreck in front of Whataburger.
Lawton woman arrested for causing crash while intoxicated
Emily Hayward and Kody Finnell
Two facing charges in fraud, identity theft investigation
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Warrant issued for Duncan man on complaints of sexual battery
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals withdraws opinion in Miles Bench case

Latest News

Canyon Fischer
Man turns self in after chase in Medicine Park
Lawton police arrest man after a car crash which hit a woman's home.
Police arrest man who fled crash, hitting a woman’s home
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals withdraws opinion in Miles Bench case
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,796.
1,719 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma