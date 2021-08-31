Man charged after Lawton chase, drugs found in car

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is behind bars in Comanche County after leading police on a chase.

According to court documents, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, a Lawton Police officer spotted a gray Hyundai Veracruz heading east on NW Cache Road, and saw it run the red light at the intersection.

The officer then attempted to pull the driver over, but said he kept going, turning south onto SW 34th Street, driving in the wrong lane of traffic until he then pulled into the parking lot of the Embassy Apartments, where the car stopped.

After the officer got out of his patrol car, he said the driver then took off again before stopping on the other side of the apartments, where he got out and ran.

The driver, later identified as Martin Martinez, was caught in the courtyard of the complex.

Police said he admitted to drinking beforehand at a bar, but refused a breathalyzer test.

Inside his car, officers found a bag with 32 hydrocodone bitartrate pills, another pill bottle with three alprazolam pills and two other bottles with more than 90 oxycodone pills combined.

Martinez was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while eluding police and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol among other charges.

His bond has been set at $75,000. Martinez has a preliminary hearing conference set for November 30.

