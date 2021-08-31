Man turns self in after chase in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is out on bond after leading police on a chase in Medicine Park.

Canyon Fischer has been charged with eluding or attempting to elude police and reckless driving.

According to Medicine Park Police, Fischer led officers on a chase that started in downtown Medicine Park on Sunday, August 22.

Police ultimately called the chase off after Fischer reached high speeds in order to avoid any danger to the public.

A warrant for his arrest was issued the following Thursday.

He turned himself in to police this Monday.

Fischer’s bond was set at $1,000. He bonded out Monday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.