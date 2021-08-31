Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man turns self in after chase in Medicine Park

Canyon Fischer
Canyon Fischer(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is out on bond after leading police on a chase in Medicine Park.

Canyon Fischer has been charged with eluding or attempting to elude police and reckless driving.

According to Medicine Park Police, Fischer led officers on a chase that started in downtown Medicine Park on Sunday, August 22.

Police ultimately called the chase off after Fischer reached high speeds in order to avoid any danger to the public.

A warrant for his arrest was issued the following Thursday.

He turned himself in to police this Monday.

Fischer’s bond was set at $1,000. He bonded out Monday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cache Public Schools have been placed on lockdown after a domestic altercation in Lawton.
UPDATE: Police provide extra security to Cache Public Schools after lockdown
Police arrested Stacy Schools after a car wreck in front of Whataburger.
Lawton woman arrested for causing crash while intoxicated
Emily Hayward and Kody Finnell
Two facing charges in fraud, identity theft investigation
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Warrant issued for Duncan man on complaints of sexual battery
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals withdraws opinion in Miles Bench case

Latest News

Martin Martinez
Man charged after Lawton chase, drugs found in car
Lawton police arrest man after a car crash which hit a woman's home.
Police arrest man who fled crash, hitting a woman’s home
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals withdraws opinion in Miles Bench case
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,796.
1,719 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma