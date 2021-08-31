Pecan Valley, Shelter Lakes communities organizing rural water district

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pecan Valley and Shelter Lakes communities on the west side of Lawton are organizing to become a rural water district. It’s set to be official as soon as next week.

Pecan Valley Water Works is a private company that provides water utilities to about 600 homes in the Pecan Valley and Shelter Lakes developments.

Manager and operator Jack Outhier said private companies aren’t eligible for the public grants that would help fund upgrades, but a rural water district is.

“The community will end up owning their water company and be able to access public funding,” Outhier said. “They’ve all been paying taxes for years and it goes into improving everybody else’s utilities, but they don’t get any of the benefit, so this provides that.”

It’s owned by a family who’s ready to give the assets to the new rural water district.

With changes on the horizon, Outhier saw two options to keep the company afloat, raise rates by 50 percent or sell to a private investor, who would most likely do the same thing, but he lives in the community and didn’t feel right doing that to his own neighbors.

“If we sold to a developer, and even if they hired me to continue running the company, I don’t want to face these people saying ‘Yeah, we were the cause of doubling your water rates.’ I don’t want to be in that position. This is just the easiest process,” Outhier said.

He’s expecting the Comanche County Commissioners to approve the request at next Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioner for District 3 Alvin Cargill is behind it.

“In this process, there’s always already a system out there but they need the right to be able to go after funding to help them improve their system, so it’s important that we pass this,” Cargill said.

Cargill said that’s not the only reason it needs to become a rural water district.

“By becoming that rural water district, it protects your boundaries and keeps other entities from encroaching within your boundaries to sell water,” Cargill said.

After the commissioners sign off, they’ll host a meeting for the communities to vote on by-laws and elect board members.

The homeowners public meeting is at 6 p.m., next Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Lawton Christian Schools Blue Room.

For more information, you can check out www.pecanvalleyrwd.com.

