Police arrest man who fled crash, hitting a woman’s home

Lawton police arrest man after a car crash which hit a woman's home.
Lawton police arrest man after a car crash which hit a woman's home.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson and Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police have arrested a man who took off running from a car crash near 32nd and Brent.

Just before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, a homeowner said she was sitting in her garage when the suspect hit her vehicle and the front of her garage and then took off.

He was seen running away on a Ring doorbell camera nearby.

Police believe the suspect may be connected to another crash that happened near 34th and Kinyon Avenue around the same time.

Anyone with information should contact the Lawton Police Department.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

