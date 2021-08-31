School districts keeping up with Covid numbers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwest Oklahoma schools are keeping people informed about covid cases in the district.

Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said he hopes to push out covid, and quarantine numbers daily for students and staff.

While that information can be found on the Lawton Public Schools website, they are also using their weekly podcast to keep everyone informed as well.

“We are really trying to make people aware and once they are aware they see it, and hopefully most people trust that number because we are taking that number straight off of the health department. Everybody who tests positive has to be turned in to the health department,” Hime said.

Altus Public School officials are also keeping parents in the loop, but instead of daily updates, they are releasing data every Friday.

“We just want to be transparent and also want our parents, and our teachers to know that we have their health in mind and safety. We want them to understand what’s going on in the school, and how covid is affecting our school, and what our numbers are,” Assistant Superintendent Robbie Holder said.

Hime and Holder both are counting on parents to do two things when it comes to their child.

“One, if the parents inform us that their child tested positive we usually get that information a little bit quicker by the time it goes through the health department data,” Hime said.

The second thing is keeping your child home if they are feeling sick.

“We watch our numbers very closely, and if we see any trends or have any questions we’re in contact with the health department. Almost daily we have questions here. So, we are just doing the best we can with this covid-19 virus,” Holder said.

Both district’s ultimate goal is to make it through the entire school year without having to go back to district-wide virtual learning.

