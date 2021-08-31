Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 31th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools has published new data reflecting current COVID-19 trends in the district. As of

yesterday, 20 LPS staff members and 57 students are isolating due to a positive COVID test. There have been 107 total confirmed

cases of COVID-19 in LPS schools since August 12th, 21 staff members and 86 students. Of those 107 cases, 1 staff member and

29 students have recovered.

Comanche County Memorial Hospital says 100% of their beds are full. CCMH currently has 46 Covid patients, and 12

of them are in the I-C-U. In addition, they say 25 of those patients need mechanical breathing assistance, and 14 of the hospital’s

ventilators are in use. Of those Covid patients currently being treated, hospital officials say 89% of them are not fully

vaccinated. These numbers were reported in the hospitals daily Covid update yesterday afternoon.

This morning, the new name for Lawton Central Mall will be announced. Community and city leaders will be at the mall’s center

court at 11 a.m. to make the announcement. They’ll also announce new concept options for the mall, which would mean

renovations to the space. Lawton Mayor Stan Booker is expected to be there, as well as Clarence Fortney, the chair of the FISTA

Development Authority.

