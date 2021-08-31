Tiger King Park sells for $140,000

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park has been sold on the strict condition that it will not house exotic animals on the property.

The animal park is also known as Tiger King Park.

Big Cat Rescue founders Carole and Howard Baskin took control of the Zoo after a lawsuit against Joe Exotic back in June 2020.

The park sold for $140,000, on the conditions that it not be affiliated with the Tiger King star, house exotic animals or use the property as a zoo.

