Vision unveiled for Lawton’s new Central Plaza

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Central Mall in Lawton is now known as Central Plaza and officials say it’s the first of many changes coming to the facility.

There are no definitive plans for what, exactly, the future will look like at Central Plaza, but design concepts give a glimpse of the roofless, open-air district officials hope it becomes.

“We like to call it a lifestyle center where you can come dine, shop, be entertained,” Jason Wells, owner and broker of Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, said.

“As you know, the malls today, all of them are in trouble. The concept doesn’t work today, the new concept across the country is an open-air center, kind of like a village, everyone can mingle around and dine and shop,” Burk Collins, CEO of Burk Collins & Co, said.

The belief is these changes could benefit Lawton’s future.

“I think it changes our whole image. As we go through this, the image of Lawton across the start will start to change,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.

“We’ve got to create that opportunity for people to come in, park their car and go to different venues and opportunities, whether it’s retail shopping, entertainment and or restaurants,” Clarence Fortney, Chairman of the FISTA Trust Authority, said.

In addition to big retail store and restaurants, the hope is for the plaza to be a destination for entertainment.

“We hope we are able to attract individuals that can come in and have like a Friday night or Saturday night concert or event,” Fortney said.

“We want to diversify our tenant mix so right now I’m in talks with many groups, one of them entertainment based similar to a Main Event. I also have some cinema groups were in talks with and a lot of this is contingent on us doing improvements,” Wells said.

There still no timeline on when the project will be complete, how much it will cost, or who exactly will be paying for what.

“Once we know, then we’ll be able to take that and look for other funding sources besides the city. This we want to be able to self-fund and identify funding from outside of the city. That’s our goal. Do we have to do it all at once? No,” Fortney said.

“Let me remind everybody, the mall has not cost the city or public anything. It is self-funded and has already reduced its note $600,000 in just a six-month period. It’s important to understand this business model is self-funding even as we go forth through this vision,” Booker said.

The hope is that this plan doesn’t just revitalize what was once the mall but turns the entire area, including C Ave. and Second St., into a place you can park your car and spend hours of your time.

