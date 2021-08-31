Warrant issued for Duncan man on complaints of sexual battery

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of inappropriately touched two women at Walmart.

According to an affidavit, workers said the man walks around Walmart everyday and doesn’t buy anything.

Police later identified the man as Pedro De La Rosa after confronting him in a parking lot.

Rosa is accused of two counts of sexual battery.

