Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Warrant issued for Duncan man on complaints of sexual battery

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in early October near Nicollet.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of inappropriately touched two women at Walmart.

According to an affidavit, workers said the man walks around Walmart everyday and doesn’t buy anything.

Police later identified the man as Pedro De La Rosa after confronting him in a parking lot.

Rosa is accused of two counts of sexual battery.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A free event was held on Saturday to help those experiencing problems with their teeth.
Free dentistry event held in Lawton
A Marlow veterinarian discusses human use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Marlow Veterinarian speaks on people using animal Ivermectin for COVID
Frank Kimmel is charged with second degree burglary.
Police identify burglary suspect during booking for another crime
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries

Latest News

Tiger King Parks sells at $140,000 after lawsuit.
Tiger King Park sells for $140,000
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7New First Alert Weather: Ridge builds back overhead reinforcing the summertime heat and keeping rain chances limited
Mayoral candidates discuss what they plan to accomplish while in office.
Lawton mayoral candidates discuss most important issues
Vaccine rates in Oklahoma rise is southwest Oklahoma.
Vaccination rates increasing in southwest Oklahoma