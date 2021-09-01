2,538 new Coronavirus cases, 33 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 2,500 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,538 cases.

That’s up from the 1,617 reported Monday and 1,719 cases reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,796.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 33 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday. The total number of deaths from the virus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began now rests at 9,199.

There are currently 22,432 active cases across the state according to the OSDH.

Here’s a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 51

Caddo County: 146

Comanche County: 871

Cotton County: 30

Grady County: 362

Greer County: 17

Harmon County: 2

Jackson County: 84

Jefferson County: 22

Kiowa County: 42

Stephens County: 248

Tillman County: 12

Washita County: 65

