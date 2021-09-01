Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

2,538 new Coronavirus cases, 33 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 22,432 active cases across the state according to the OSDH.
There are currently 22,432 active cases across the state according to the OSDH.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 2,500 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,538 cases.

That’s up from the 1,617 reported Monday and 1,719 cases reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,796.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 33 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday. The total number of deaths from the virus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began now rests at 9,199.

There are currently 22,432 active cases across the state according to the OSDH.

Here’s a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 51
  • Caddo County: 146
  • Comanche County: 871
  • Cotton County: 30
  • Grady County: 362
  • Greer County: 17
  • Harmon County: 2
  • Jackson County: 84
  • Jefferson County: 22
  • Kiowa County: 42
  • Stephens County: 248
  • Tillman County: 12
  • Washita County: 65

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cache Public Schools have been placed on lockdown after a domestic altercation in Lawton.
UPDATE: Police provide extra security to Cache Public Schools after lockdown
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals withdraws opinion in Miles Bench case
Martin Martinez
Man charged after Lawton chase, drugs found in car
Emily Hayward and Kody Finnell
Two facing charges in fraud, identity theft investigation
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Warrant issued for Duncan man on complaints of sexual battery

Latest News

Text IDA to 51555 to donate to the Salvation Army.
Gray Television plans to "Lift Up Louisiana"
A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Temporary injunction issued on school mask mandate ban
A multiple stabbing was reported at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.
First responders called to “multiple stabbings” at Lawton Correctional Facility
You can text IDA to 51555 to make a donation to the Salvation Army as part of the campaign...
Gray Television aims to “Lift Up Louisiana”