7News First Alert Weather: A weekend “cold” front to bring a chance for showers & storms

For tonight, an isolated shower or storm driven by the heating of the day can’t be ruled out, while the coverage of rain will remain low. Skies will become mostly clear and overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

On Thursday, the heat dome stays in place, as a result highs will top out in the upper 90s. High dew points will allow feels-like temperatures to range between 101-103 degrees. The summertime heat continues through the remainder of the workweek with feels-like temperatures easily soaring into the triple digits.

The ridge of high pressure breaks down by the start of the weekend and a cold front moves across Southwest Oklahoma before stalling along the Red River. This will bring the chance for isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out along the front with the main threats being strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

On Labor Day, the front transitions into a warm front and moves northeast, while a nearby trough of low pressure keeps the chance for hit & miss showers and thunderstorms at any point in the day.

