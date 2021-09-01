Expert Connections
Anthrax case pops us in southwest Oklahoma county

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in 25 years a livestock anthrax case was confirmed in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed the case out of Jackson County.

On August 17, the department was notified by a local veterinarian in Jackson County about a natural anthrax case in a cow.

It was confirmed by the lab on August 27.

Morgan Vance with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry said anthrax and livestock cases happen sporadically whenever weather and soil conditions line up and are conducive for spread.

“Anthrax is caused by a spore-forming bacteria, and those spores can lie dormant for many years in soil, and they are brought to the surface by rainfall. Whenever the weather is wet and cool, and then it switches to really hot and really dry. That’s when those outbreaks are spurred on, and those spores rise to the surface like I said from rainfall. Cattle, animals feed on that on that vegetation, and ultimately that’s how they exposed to the disease,” Vance said.

Sheep, goat, horses, swine, domestic or exotic deer are also susceptible to anthrax.

Effects include sudden death, fever, depression, or difficulty breathing

The Jackson County case comes just weeks after an anthrax case in a cow in Hardeman County, Texas. Which is just across the state line.

“The Jackson County premise is currently under quarantine, and the entire herd that was exposed to that diseased cow has been vaccinated to prevent further spread in the county or within that premise,” Vance said.

Vance said the situation is under control, and the cow has been disposed of properly.

“The infected cow has already been incinerated and those remains have been buried undergrounds, so the case is completely contained in its entirety,” Vance said.

She said there’s nothing to be concerned about as it relates to human health.

“There’s absolutely no evidence to suspect that this was criminal or that there was any foul play or anything than just a natural infection. There’s has been no impact to the food supply and beef is completely safe to eat,” Vance said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

