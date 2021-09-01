Expert Connections
Bull riding event to take place at Stephens County Fairgrounds

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cowboy Protection Association (CPA) will host a bull riding event on Sept. 4 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds to salute First Responders.

Chair of the CPA, Michael Griffin, was in studio to talk more about the event.

Advance tickets can be found at Crutcher’s Western Wear in Duncan, Stockman’s The Rodeo Shop and the Bee’s Knee’s Dispensary in Duncan and Lawton.

