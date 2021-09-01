Comanche Nation Casino offers incentive for blood drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is teaming up with the Comanche Nation Casino to offer free-play for blood donors.

The drive will be held between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Each donor will receive $10 in free-play credit.

Donors will also receive refreshments and a T-shirt while supplies last.

The Mobile Blood Donation clinic will be parked on the north side of the casino, located at 402 Southeast interstate drive in Lawton.

