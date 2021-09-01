Expert Connections
Construction begins on Highway 7

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, drivers headed east on Highway 7 out of Lawton will see some roadwork.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said Highway 7 will be narrowed to one lane, starting at Southeast 75th Street and continue for about four miles.

The work will continue until Friday afternoon for surface repair.

ODOT encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time and slow down for workers and equipment on the roadway.

