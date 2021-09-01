Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (CNN) - A cow was rescued from a tree after getting stuck in floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

Workers were captured on video by the St. Bernard Parish government as they cut limbs around the animal to free it. They can be seen using a chainsaw as they stand in water nearly waist deep.

Gov. John Bel Edwards asked Ida evacuees from Louisiana to stay away as those who weathered the storm face challenges in its aftermath.

Many areas suffered severe damage from the Category 4 hurricane, with debris, water and downed power lines blocking roadways.

Close to 1 million homes still do not have power as scorching temperatures threaten to make life without air conditioning dangerous.

Supply chain disruptions are also causing food and gas shortages.

It’s not clear exactly how many people may be trapped in their homes because some areas are still inaccessible to rescue crews.

Officials say power may not be fully restored for a month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cache Public Schools have been placed on lockdown after a domestic altercation in Lawton.
UPDATE: Police provide extra security to Cache Public Schools after lockdown
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals withdraws opinion in Miles Bench case
Police arrested Stacy Schools after a car wreck in front of Whataburger.
Lawton woman arrested for causing crash while intoxicated
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Warrant issued for Duncan man on complaints of sexual battery
Emily Hayward and Kody Finnell
Two facing charges in fraud, identity theft investigation

Latest News

Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Florida chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms the school board won’t accept
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Weather disasters soar in numbers, cost, but deaths fall, UN report says
South Florida authorities said the murders of three women in 2000 and 2001 have been linked to...
Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago