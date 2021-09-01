Family reacts after Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reinstates murderer’s conviction, death sentence

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of a Stephens County teenager who was murdered in 2012 is reacting after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated the killer’s murder conviction.

In May 2021, Braylee Henry’s killer Miles Bench had his murder conviction overturned, taking the death penalty off the table, but her mother Renee Henson said the family is relieved by Tuesday’s ruling.

“It was devastating,” Henson said. “It was heart wrenching for our family, for our friends, for those that know and loved her, for those that went to school with her and that knew what a loving, compassionate person she was.”

Nine years ago, Bench beat 16-year-old daughter Braylee to death in Velma.

In 2015, he was convicted of murder and sentenced to death, but just this May, that sentence was overturned because of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

The July 2020 ruling stated any crime that occurs on tribal land and involves a tribal member should be prosecuted federally, not by the state.

Bench’s case is one Sheriff Wayne McKinney has followed closely. He worked it in 2012 and says it was one of the most brutal murders he’s ever seen.

“I thought from the very beginning that was the most stupid, idiotic thing I had ever heard the Supreme Court doing,” McKinney said.

A few weeks ago, the Supreme Court found that McGirt can not be applied retroactively.

That led the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to hand down their opinion, reinstating the death penalty for Bench, a relief for Sheriff McKinney and Henson.

“It is an emotional, stressful, just heart wrenching time to just think we would have to redo that again,” Henson said. “I’m so thankful that this decision was handed down and I just can’t say enough thank you.”

While McKinney is encouraged by the reinstatement, he’s holding his breath as they wait to see what action the Supreme Court will take next.

“The family will never get over this,” McKinney said. “They’ll live the rest of their life with that time in 2012 when this happened, but at least they can have some closure. If they had to go back and go through another trial, with totally different type charges in federal court, we don’t know how that would turn out.”

He’d like to see the McGirt ruling thrown out altogether.

“It is creating a real mess in most of this state, but I got the feeling that most people in Washington could care less about Oklahoma right now and I look at people that commit crimes, I don’t care whether you’re Native American, African-American, white, whatever you are, you should be treated the same,” McKinney said.

District Attorney Jason Hicks expects Bench to appeal the reversal, but said it will be difficult for Bench to obtain any relief.

Meanwhile, Braylee’s parents are hopeful the death penalty will stand and Bench gets the punishment they say he deserves.

