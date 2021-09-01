First Alert Forecast | 9/1AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning! Similar to yesterday, today will consist of mostly sunny skies with isolated rain chances fueled by daytime heating. The day will start in the 70s before rising into the upper 80s by late morning. Daytime highs for many will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Humidity will be high and play a role in our forecast two ways. With a strong ridge building, this will lead to triple digit heat indices up to 108 degrees by the afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect for our eastern counties until 8PM tonight. If you find yourself outside for work or pleasure make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take breaks often in the shade and wear loose-fitted light colored clothing!

As the ridge builds showers and thunderstorms will be less likely but with enough moisture present they can’t be ruled out completely. This will be influenced by daytime heating so the threat for anything will drop off after sunset. Most places will remain dry! No severe weather is expected and look for mainly heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 70s with mostly clear skies and light south winds.

Tomorrow will also see upper 90s and low 100s for highs. Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts could be as high as the mid 20s. The heat dome will stay with us but thankfully tomorrow won’t be as hot as today! With that being said, heat indices will stay on the low side of triple digits. Friday will be a copy and paste of Thursday.

Later in the week, this ridge of high pressure will flatten some allowing for a disturbance to move in late over the weekend. During the day on Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph but will turn from the north later on. The cold front is looking to clear the Red River around midnight. As the front dives south it’ll increase rain chances. While isolated showers are possible for some Saturday night, rain coverage overall looks to be higher on Sunday! The second half of the weekend will be cooler with highs falling into the upper 80s and low 90s. North winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph.

Rain is looking to clear most of the area by Labor Day but a few isolated showers could linger for some. Skies will start to clear, trending mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures will jump back into the mid 90s with light south winds. Despite the ridge of high pressure flattening some and the center of this will shift more towards the southwest US by early next week, long-term models show the ridge re-establishing itself towards the middle to late part of next week.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

