First responders called to “multiple stabbings” at Lawton Correctional Facility

A multiple stabbing was reported at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First responders were called to reports of multiple people being stabbed at Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.

The call went out shortly before 10 a.m.

Four ambulances and two fire trucks were called out as well as Survival Flight.

7News has reached out to the GEO Group and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for more information.

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest as we learn more.

