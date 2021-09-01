Expert Connections
Gray Television aims to “Lift Up Louisiana”

You can text IDA to 51555 to make a donation to the Salvation Army as part of the campaign...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISIANA (KSWO) - Throughout the month of September, our parent company, Gray Television, Inc., is partnering with the Salvation Army to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Ida made landfall on Sunday, August 29 in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 miles an hour.

The people who live in the region as well as their families and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead.

That is why Gray Television plans to “Lift Up Louisiana.”

On top of the campaign to raise awareness and bring donations to the Salvation Army, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.

You can text IDA to 51555 to make a donation to the Salvation Army as part of the campaign throughout the month of September.

