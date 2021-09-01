Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport to receive $3 million in grant funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved more than $3 million in grant funding for...
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved more than $3 million in grant funding for the airport.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is set to receive more than $3 million.

The money will come from a multi-year grant approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“I am delighted that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport to receive more than $3 million in grant funding that will support critical facility improvements,” said Congressman Tom Cole. “Remodeling this key infrastructure installation in southwest Oklahoma will not only benefit Fort Sill Military personnel, their families and the Lawton community, it will also help attract more travel to the area and ultimately strengthen and potentially grow the local economies.”

Airport director Barbara McNally said the money will allow the airport to complete its terminal project. The final phases of that will include a new boarding gate and screening area with ramps to jet bridges as well as interior and exterior updates.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cache Public Schools have been placed on lockdown after a domestic altercation in Lawton.
UPDATE: Police provide extra security to Cache Public Schools after lockdown
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals withdraws opinion in Miles Bench case
Martin Martinez
Man charged after Lawton chase, drugs found in car
Emily Hayward and Kody Finnell
Two facing charges in fraud, identity theft investigation
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Warrant issued for Duncan man on complaints of sexual battery

Latest News

The City of Lawton is holding a drawing to waive solid waste collection fees for a year.
Solid Waste September underway in Lawton
Text IDA to 51555 to donate to the Salvation Army.
Gray Television plans to "Lift Up Louisiana"
There are currently 22,432 active cases across the state according to the OSDH.
2,538 new Coronavirus cases, 33 new deaths reported in Oklahoma
A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Temporary injunction issued on school mask mandate ban