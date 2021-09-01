Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport to receive $3 million in grant funding

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is set to receive more than $3 million.

The money will come from a multi-year grant approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“I am delighted that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport to receive more than $3 million in grant funding that will support critical facility improvements,” said Congressman Tom Cole. “Remodeling this key infrastructure installation in southwest Oklahoma will not only benefit Fort Sill Military personnel, their families and the Lawton community, it will also help attract more travel to the area and ultimately strengthen and potentially grow the local economies.”

Airport director Barbara McNally said the money will allow the airport to complete its terminal project. The final phases of that will include a new boarding gate and screening area with ramps to jet bridges as well as interior and exterior updates.

