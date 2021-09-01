Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

New Emergency Management Director gives thoughts on job

Clint Langford swears in as new Emergency Management Director of Comanche County.
Clint Langford swears in as new Emergency Management Director of Comanche County.(Comanche County Emergency Management)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A new Emergency Management Director was sworn in today for Comanche County.

Clint Langford officially took over the position on Aug. 31.

Langford served almost three decades as a first responder, including working on Fort Sill.

We caught up with him to see how he felt about being appointed.

“I love being a first responder, it’s something that I’ve done for the last 26 plus years of my life,” Langford said. “So I’ve worked with other Emergency managers in my lifetime. And getting to work with them and understanding that, one, getting to know that the position exists, and there’s someone who has this certain set of duties. I’ve looked at that over the years. But I think that God puts us in a place, at the right time and the right place to do what he sees fit, and I’m glad that I can be here and help serve the community.”

He replaced former Director Michael Merritt, who served as Emergency Management director for six years.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cache Public Schools have been placed on lockdown after a domestic altercation in Lawton.
UPDATE: Police provide extra security to Cache Public Schools after lockdown
Police arrested Stacy Schools after a car wreck in front of Whataburger.
Lawton woman arrested for causing crash while intoxicated
The appeals court reversed Bench’s conviction earlier this year based on the Supreme Court’s...
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals withdraws opinion in Miles Bench case
Emily Hayward and Kody Finnell
Two facing charges in fraud, identity theft investigation
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Warrant issued for Duncan man on complaints of sexual battery

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Heat dome builds back across Texoma tomorrow
Pecan Valley and Shelter Lakes communities to create their own rural water district to have...
Pecan Valley, Shelter Lakes communities organizing rural water district
Southwest Oklahoma schools are keeping people informed about Covid cases in the district.
School districts keeping up with Covid numbers
Central Mall in Lawton is now known as Central Plaza and officials say it’s the first of many...
Vision unveiled for Lawton’s new Central Plaza