New Emergency Management Director gives thoughts on job

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A new Emergency Management Director was sworn in today for Comanche County.

Clint Langford officially took over the position on Aug. 31.

Langford served almost three decades as a first responder, including working on Fort Sill.

We caught up with him to see how he felt about being appointed.

“I love being a first responder, it’s something that I’ve done for the last 26 plus years of my life,” Langford said. “So I’ve worked with other Emergency managers in my lifetime. And getting to work with them and understanding that, one, getting to know that the position exists, and there’s someone who has this certain set of duties. I’ve looked at that over the years. But I think that God puts us in a place, at the right time and the right place to do what he sees fit, and I’m glad that I can be here and help serve the community.”

He replaced former Director Michael Merritt, who served as Emergency Management director for six years.

