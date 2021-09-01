Solid Waste September underway in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is kicking off “Solid Waste September.”

As a way to thank Lawtonians who have cooperated with recent changes to once-a-week trash pickup, the city is holding a drawing to waive solid waste collection fees for a whole year.

To participate, you have to go all month without any violations regarding solid waste collection.

Then, the first week of October, you can enter the drawing online through the city’s website.

