Temporary injunction issued on school mask mandate ban

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma County District Judge ruled Wednesday on an injunction against the state regarding a ban on mask mandates in schools.

Senate Bill 658, passed into law earlier this year, bans school boards from issuing mask mandates.

The judge Wednesday granted a temporary injunction of the law, saying that the ban had only been applied to public schools and not private schools.

The injunction will not go into effect until next week.

The judge said any school mask mandates that are issued as a result will have to include an opt-out option for parents.

“Today’s ruling on SB658 in Oklahoma District Court is a victory for parental choice, personal responsibility and the rule of law,” Governor Kevin Stitt said on Twitter. “I have been clear from the beginning that parents should have the right to make decisions about the health and education of their children.”

The president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association praised the ruling, but said there is more to do to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“It’s important to remember that while we’ve seen how easily COVID can spread in schools, the virus doesn’t stay within the school walls,” Mary Clarke, M.D., said. “For each infected student, there is a risk of additional infections amongst their friends, family and the community. We must all do our part to keep the community safe. This includes allowing our schools and businesses the freedom to develop mitigation efforts that can slow the spread of this terrible virus.”

Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister previously said she wanted to see the ban on mask mandates in schools “stricken in court.”

