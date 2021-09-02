Expert Connections
3,200 new Coronavirus cases, 54 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 22,890 active cases in Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 3,200 new cases of the Coronavirus were reported in Oklahoma Thursday, as well as 54 new deaths.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,274 new cases, up from previous days this week.

The current seven-day average of new cases is now 2,671.

There are currently 22,890 active cases in Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 54 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus in the state to 9,253.

In southwest Oklahoma, the three-day average of hospitalizations has reached 157, with 39 people currently in the ICU.

