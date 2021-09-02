7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a cold front that will increase rain chances over the holiday weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Friday, another hot & humid afternoon will prevail with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s. Heat indices will range anywhere from 101-104°. There will be an elevated chance for a heat related illnesses for those who will be outdoors for an extended period of time.

It will be a mostly sunny start to the weekend with a gradual increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Rain chances will increase for parts of Texoma ahead of an approaching cold front by late Saturday afternoon and evening. For those of you attending the OU or OSU football games you’ll want to keep an eye on our First Alert 7 Weather App radar.

Showers and storms are expected to increase in coverage throughout Sunday as the front begins moving south of the Red River before dissipating later in the evening. A few storms along the front could pulse up to become strong. The main threats will be strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall that could result in localized flooding.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible through Labor Day as the trough begins to exit to the east. Behind the front there will be a brief relief in the heat with highs topping out in the low 90s much of next week, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.