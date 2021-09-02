Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a cold front that will increase rain chances over the holiday weekend

Heat indices 100°+ through Saturday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Friday, another hot & humid afternoon will prevail with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s. Heat indices will range anywhere from 101-104°. There will be an elevated chance for a heat related illnesses for those who will be outdoors for an extended period of time.

It will be a mostly sunny start to the weekend with a gradual increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Rain chances will increase for parts of Texoma ahead of an approaching cold front by late Saturday afternoon and evening. For those of you attending the OU or OSU football games you’ll want to keep an eye on our First Alert 7 Weather App radar.

Showers and storms are expected to increase in coverage throughout Sunday as the front begins moving south of the Red River before dissipating later in the evening. A few storms along the front could pulse up to become strong. The main threats will be strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall that could result in localized flooding.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible through Labor Day as the trough begins to exit to the east. Behind the front there will be a brief relief in the heat with highs topping out in the low 90s much of next week, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multiple stabbing was reported at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Six inmates injured in stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility
Oklahoma sees first case of Anthrax in livestock for the first time in 25 years.
Anthrax case pops us in southwest Oklahoma county
Lawton Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday evening on NW...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton
Samuel Varela, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon .
Death penalty sought in Duncan murder case
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into an...
Suspect in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister discusses the mask mandate for Oklahoma Schools.
State Superintendent gives insight on changes to a law banning mask mandates
The Oklahoma Blood Institute teams up with Comanche Nation Casino to help with the state's...
Oklahoma Blood Institute finishes their blood drive at Lawton casino
Lawton Police responded to a shooting on Cache Road on August 17. Warrants have been issued for...
Warrants issued for shooting outside restaurant in Lawton
Children United of Southwest Oklahoma gives details on upcoming End of Summer Bash on Sept. 4.
Children United of Southwest Oklahoma hosts End of Summer bash