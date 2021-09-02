Amber Alert issued for child out of Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert has been issued out of Oklahoma City for a three month old girl.

According to the alert, Oklahoma City Police are looking for Leyla Rivera, a black three month old girl. She was last seen in a yellow outfit with white daises. She was last seen at 2:30 A.M.

She is believed to be with her mother, Midaysia Highwalker, a 20-year-old black female. It’s unknown what car she is driving or what clothes she is wearing. According to the authorities the baby is believed to be in danger as the mother was making threatening remarks.

If you see the mom or the baby you are asked to contact authorities.

