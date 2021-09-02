Auto group in Lawton begins program to boost community impact

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Legend Driven Auto Group of Lawton is beginning a new local hero’s program called Legend Driven.

Once a month the auto group will choose one nominated individual from the local community to be given a $1,500 award for their efforts in the community,

David Dunn of Legend Driven of Lawton, gave the criteria of qualities the organization is looking for.

“We are calling it Legend Driven Leadership award,” Dunn said. “What we are doing is, we are trying to recognize people in the community that are really going the extra mile, doing great things for other people. Could be educators, could be first responders, it could be soccer coaches, people that are really just giving back.”

The group is hoping this program will have a positive impact on the community, and push people to continue giving their time. The monthly winner will be chosen from entries placed on their website legenddriven.com.

