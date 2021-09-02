Children United of Southwest Oklahoma hosts End of Summer bash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jeannette Klein and Mark Erricson from Children United of Southwest Oklahoma, gave an interview to discuss their End of Summer Bash from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Granite RV Park.

There will be a cornhole tournament, live music, food and more.

All proceeds will go to support the all-inclusive playground addition at Elmer Thomas.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.