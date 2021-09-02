Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Children United of Southwest Oklahoma hosts End of Summer bash

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jeannette Klein and Mark Erricson from Children United of Southwest Oklahoma, gave an interview to discuss their End of Summer Bash from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Granite RV Park.

There will be a cornhole tournament, live music, food and more.

All proceeds will go to support the all-inclusive playground addition at Elmer Thomas.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multiple stabbing was reported at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Six inmates injured in stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility
Lawton Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday evening on NW...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton
Oklahoma sees first case of Anthrax in livestock for the first time in 25 years.
Anthrax case pops us in southwest Oklahoma county
Central Mall in Lawton is now known as Central Plaza and officials say it’s the first of many...
Vision unveiled for Lawton’s new Central Plaza
Samuel Varela, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon .
Death penalty sought in Duncan murder case

Latest News

Legend Driven Auto Group to give $1,500 a month to a community member for a local hero's program.
Auto group in Lawton begins program to boost community impact
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into an...
Suspect in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified
Medicaid expansion is helping over 160,000 Oklahomans. Find out how it can help you too.
Special report: How to enroll in expanded Soonercare
Applications are now open for qualifying Oklahomans to sign up for SoonerCare benefits through...
Special report: How to enroll in expanded Soonercare