Children United of Southwest Oklahoma hosts End of Summer bash
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jeannette Klein and Mark Erricson from Children United of Southwest Oklahoma, gave an interview to discuss their End of Summer Bash from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Granite RV Park.
There will be a cornhole tournament, live music, food and more.
All proceeds will go to support the all-inclusive playground addition at Elmer Thomas.
