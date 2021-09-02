Crews repairing water main break on SW Lee in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews are working to repair a water main that broke early Thursday morning.

Work on the main in the 1600 block of SW Lee Boulevard started around 8:30 a.m. Thursday and is expected to take between six to eight hours to finish.

The outside lane of Lee will be closed while repairs are made.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.