Death penalty sought in Duncan murder case

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks is seeking the death penalty for a Duncan man accused of murder.

Samuel Varela Jr. is accused in the death of Malaki Stone.

According to court documents, Hicks is seeking the death penalty because Stone’s death was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” and there is a probability that Varela will be a continuing threat to society.

Investigators say in April, Varela shot and killed Stone while Stone was working at a Chisholm Corner on 9th and Bois D’Arc in Duncan.

An employee at another gas station said Varela tried to rob that gas station earlier in the night.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Varela walk up to the drive-thru window at Chisholm Corner, knock on the window and then fire at least twice before taking off.

Varela has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon.

