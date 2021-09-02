First Alert Forecast | 9/2AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another fairly quiet start to the day. In the panhandle of Texas, there are light rain showers which could move into our northwestern counties. I expect we’ll stay dry but the extra cloud cover is keeping temperatures fairly toasty! Upper 70s to low 80s west with mid 70s east. Aside from rain chances, today will be another hot day. Although temperatures may be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Regardless, humidity will be high which will lead to triple digit heat indices once again. Highest values will be along and east of I-35 where heat advisories are in effect. Look for a mix of sun/clouds with high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Copy and paste today’s forecast and that’s what we have on tap for tomorrow.

The weekend looks to be pleasing everyone-- let me explain. Saturday will start dry with temperatures in the mid 70s. Skies will start mostly sunny but cloud cover will build as the day goes on as a cold front approaches. Highs will rise into the upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s/ low 100s. South winds for most of the day at 10 to 15mph.

A cold front is looking to move in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. As the front approaches, winds will turn towards the north. Rain chances will also increase but look for rain coverage to be higher Sunday rather than Saturday. Some stronger storms can’t be ruled out with quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. As the front passes by along with rain and extra cloud cover, it’ll be much cooler on Sunday! Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

By Monday morning temperatures will fall into the mid 60s for most of the area.

While Sunday will be cooler and likely the coolest day over the next 7, this “cool” pattern will be short lived as temperatures next week will stay at or slightly above average.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.