Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated.

Three of the deaths are considered storm-related, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release.

The agency said its investigators were “expelled” from the private property on Tuesday, preventing them from fully investigating.

“We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility,” the department said, adding that it is working to find safe places for all 843 residents, beginning with the most vulnerable.

The nursing home residents were evacuated from seven facilities around Louisiana.

Few other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multiple stabbing was reported at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Six inmates injured in stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility
Lawton Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday evening on NW...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton
Oklahoma sees first case of Anthrax in livestock for the first time in 25 years.
Anthrax case pops us in southwest Oklahoma county
Central Mall in Lawton is now known as Central Plaza and officials say it’s the first of many...
Vision unveiled for Lawton’s new Central Plaza
Samuel Varela, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon .
Death penalty sought in Duncan murder case

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 30 after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
Medicaid expansion is helping over 160,000 Oklahomans. Find out how it can help you too.
Special report: How to enroll in expanded Soonercare
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death