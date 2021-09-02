Expert Connections
Initial, continued unemployment rates down in Oklahoma

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims have gone down in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the week ending August 21, the number of initial claims was 3,146. The number went down from 3,986 the previous week.

Continued claims, meanwhile, reached 27,549. That number is down from 30,374 the week before.

According to the OESC, in July of this year, Oklahoma City and Tulsa both reached pre-pandemic unemployment numbers.

Oklahoma City’s rate fell to 2.8% while Tulsa’s was down to 3.1%. They were at 3% and 3.2% respectively in July 2019.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

