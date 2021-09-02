Expert Connections
New public safety commissioner named for Oklahoma

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Tim Tipton has been named as the new Commissioner of Public...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has named a new Commissioner of Public Safety.

On Wednesday he named Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Tim Tipton to the position.

Tipton has acted as field commander of OHP’s Tactical Team and Emergency Response Team, coordinating the agency’s response to civil disturbances or crowd control events including events at the Oklahoma State Capitol, Oklahoma City and Tulsa in May 2020, the teacher walkout and visits by Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, Tipton has been with the Department of Public Safety for 33 years, authoring several training programs during that time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

