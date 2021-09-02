Expert Connections
OBI holding pre-Labor Day blood drive

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a two-day pre-Labor Day blood drive.(Oklahoma Blood Institute Facebook page)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking Oklahomans to help beef up the blood supply ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

There will be a two-day pre-Labor Day blood drive and a tailgate party at OBI’s donor centers across the state.

The blood drive event is going on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3.

The Oklahoma Beef Council is providing all-beef hot dogs at the tailgate.

Donors will get an OSU orange or OU crimson Bedlam t-shirt.

One winner will get a pair of tickets to the OU vs. Nebraska football game set for September 18.

The Lawton donor center can be found at 211 SW A Avenue.

A full list of donor centers across the state can be found here.

