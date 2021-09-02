Oklahoma Blood Institute finishes their blood drive at Lawton casino

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute just wrapped up at the Comanche Nation Casino on Sept. 2.

Their mobile Blood Donation Clinic was parked at the casino, and to help get volunteers to come out, the casino was also offering free-play for eligible donors.

While the blood drive wrapped up, the need for blood is an ongoing issue that OBI has been facing.

And it’s especially tough during holiday weekends, according to Executive Director of Southwest Oklahoma Blood Institute Christi Chambers.

“We are trying to get it to where we have at least a 3day blood supply on the shelves,” she said. “Especially before the holiday weekend comes, because there’s always some sort of car accident, or boating accident. Not that we wish that, but we have to be prepared and make sure that we can answer the call when the hospitals call, or when the air ambulances call. To make sure that we have the blood ready and available for those patients.”

To find a list of locations visit here.

