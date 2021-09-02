Oklahoma National Guard arrives in Louisiana for hurricane efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 350 Oklahoma Guardsmen have arrived in Louisiana and have started coordinating with the Louisiana National Guard in support of Hurricane Ida response.

Oklahoma Guardsmen are expected to assist in general support operations, including distribution of supplies to local citizens, debris clearance, security and levee reinforcement.

“As the mission continues to unfold, we are prepared to support Louisiana with anything from distribution of supplies to clearing roads,” Lt. Col. Tonia Toben, deputy commander for the 90th Troop Command, said. “We are prepared to help however we can.”

According to Lt. Col. Brad Dean, Task Force 90 commander on-ground in Louisiana, the task force will be joined by an additional 100 Oklahoma Guardsmen in the coming days.

This isn’t the first hurricane relief mission for Oklahoma Guardsmen. The Oklahoma National Guard assisted with the respond efforts to Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Toben, who was a junior logistics officer during Hurricane Katrina response, is now overseeing Hurricane Ida response.

“It gives us some interesting insight into the challenges the Soldiers will face. We are moving into an area that has been storm-ravaged,” Toben said. “With our past experiences and advances in logistics over the last 16 years, we can apply the lessons learned to make us more effective. We can take [better] care of our Soldiers that are going today and [more efficiently] support this mission.”

Task Force 90 is made up of Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen from the 90th Troop Command, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, 45th Infantry Brigade, 137th Special Operations Wing and 138th Fighter Wing.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.