OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is taking over an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Lawton.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on NW 15th Street.
According to Lawton Police, it started as a domestic disturbance. When officers got there, they found a man threatening a woman.
There was then an altercation between the man and police, leading to him being shot by an officer.
That man and the woman he was threatening were both taken to a hospital.
The exact details leading up to the shots being fired as well as the names of those involved have not been released at this time.
