OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton

Lawton Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday evening on NW...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is taking over an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Lawton.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on NW 15th Street.

According to Lawton Police, it started as a domestic disturbance. When officers got there, they found a man threatening a woman.

There was then an altercation between the man and police, leading to him being shot by an officer.

That man and the woman he was threatening were both taken to a hospital.

The exact details leading up to the shots being fired as well as the names of those involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

