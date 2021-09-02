Suspect in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday night in Lawton.

Authorities said 67-year-old Samuel Flores was shot after an altercation with police. Lawton police said the suspect was attacking a woman when they got there.

According to the OSBI, Flores was treated and released from a hospital and arrested.

He was booked in the Comanche County Jail for kidnapping and assault with intent to kill.

The female victim was also taken to a hospital after the attack. She is still hospitalized and authorities say she is stable.

