Suspect in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into an...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday night in Lawton.

Authorities said 67-year-old Samuel Flores was shot after an altercation with police. Lawton police said the suspect was attacking a woman when they got there.

According to the OSBI, Flores was treated and released from a hospital and arrested.

He was booked in the Comanche County Jail for kidnapping and assault with intent to kill.

The female victim was also taken to a hospital after the attack. She is still hospitalized and authorities say she is stable.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

