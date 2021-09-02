Expert Connections
Warrants issued for shooting outside restaurant in Lawton

Lawton Police responded to a shooting on Cache Road on August 17. Warrants have been issued for...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Warrants have been issued for two people in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Cache Road in Lawton.

Warrants have been issued for Leandre Johnson and Micha Kopaddy.

According to court documents, Kopaddy was seen walking into Buffalo Wild Wings on August 17, where he ran into a man he has a history of arguing with.

Investigators say Kopaddy then went out to a car with Johnson and waited until the other man left the restaurant. When he got into his car and started to drive off, investigators say multiple gunshots were fired from the car Kopaddy and Johnson were in and they started following after him.

Leandre Johnson
The situation was caught on surveillance cameras from nearby businesses.

The car the victim was in was hit by bullets, as was the Rib Crib restaurant in that area.

According to court documents, the two crashed into each other, causing the suspects’ car to lose its front bumper.

Investigators say the two then took the car to a house on NW Elm Avenue.

A witness told police she drove there and picked the two up after the shooting.

According to investigators, a document with Kopaddy’s name on it was found inside the car when officers searched it.

The two have been charged with felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, while Johnson is also charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

