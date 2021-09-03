Expert Connections
3,000 new Coronavirus cases, 39 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 23,035 active cases across Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma added more than 3,000 new Coronavirus cases Friday ahead of the holiday weekend.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,080 new cases, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 560,850.

There are currently 23,035 active cases across Oklahoma.

The seven-day average of new cases has risen to 2,634.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, reported 39 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma on Friday.

So far, 9,292 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

Across southwest Oklahoma, the three-day average of hospitalizations showed 160 people hospitalized with the virus while 40 people are in the ICU.

